FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 12, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech cybersecurity firm Avast to apply for London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Czech cybersecurity software firm Avast said on Thursday it intends to apply to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange.

The listing, which is expected to occur in early May 2018, aims to raise around $200 million, which will be used to reduce Avast’s debt and drive future growth, the firm’s statement said.

“A listing on the London Stock Exchange is a natural fit, providing us wider access to capital markets and supporting the future growth of our business in the years ahead,” said Vincent Steckler, CEO of Avast. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.