Czech cybersecurity firm Avast to apply for London listing

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Czech cybersecurity software firm Avast said on Thursday it intends to apply to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange.

The listing, which is expected to occur in early May 2018, aims to raise around $200 million, which will be used to reduce Avast’s debt and drive future growth, the firm’s statement said.

“A listing on the London Stock Exchange is a natural fit, providing us wider access to capital markets and supporting the future growth of our business in the years ahead,” said Vincent Steckler, CEO of Avast. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Silvia Aloisi)