Davis Polk and Skadden get the work for Youdao's U.S. IPO

Lawyers from Davis Polk & Wardwell and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom snagged lead roles in Chinese e-learning company Youdao Inc’s initial public offering, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Davis Polk partners James Lin and Li He, both based in the law firm’s Hong Kong office, will counsel Youdao on U.S. federal securities and New York state law, according to the company’s F-1 filing.

