IEG sets price for its Milan IPO at 3.7 euros/share

MILANO, June 17 (Reuters) - Trade fair organiser Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) said on Monday the price for its Milan IPO share offer was set at 3.7 euros per share, valuing the company at 114 million euros.

The price is at the lower end of a previously announced price range of 3.70-4.20 euros per share.

The offer period, initially due to end on June 20th, ended ahead of schedule, with books covered 1.8 times, the company said.

IEG, which pulled a planned IPO last year due to difficult market conditions, said its shares would start trading in Milan on June 19th.