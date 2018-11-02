London IPO of Merian fund raises half the intended capital

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Merian Chrysalis Investment Company (IPO-MER.L), a Merian Global Investors fund, said on Friday it had raised 100 million pounds ($130.11 million) via a listing on the London Stock Exchange - half the amount intended.

“Despite challenging market conditions - following the global sell-off in October, and investors adopting a cautious outlook - we are pleased to have raised 100 million pounds at launch,” the fund’s co-fund manager Richard Watts said in a statement.

Merian Global Investors, formerly Old Mutual Global Investors, is run by veteran investor Richard Buxton. ($1 = 0.7686 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Simon Jessop)