Peloton Interactive Inc on Wednesday disclosed an approximate price tag for a settlement reached earlier this year in a lawsuit accusing the maker of stationary bicycles of streaming more than 2,400 songs without permission in its workout videos.

Peloton said in a regulatory filing that during the first three months of the 2020 it recognized $49.3 million “for litigation and settlement expenses.”

