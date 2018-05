May 21 (Reuters) - Data firm IHS Markit Ltd said on Monday it will buy smaller rival Ipreo from private equity funds of BlackStone Group LP and Goldman Sachs for $1.86 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)