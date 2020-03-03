IPTs out for Swiss Auto Lease 2020-1

Financials
    By Jon Penner
    LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - 
    * IPTs out -0.02% to +0.03% with an expected 0% coupon.
MS+78.3/83.3 equivalent. Pricing today. Settle March 23 2020.
LFM March 23 2030. (9:10am)
Cembra Cembra Money Bank has announced its latest Swiss auto
ABS, Swiss Auto Lease 2020-1 GmbH. 4yr revolver, 0.1% step after
revolving period for Cl-A. LFM March 2030. 
 CL  SIZE(MM)  RATINGS(MDY/F)   CE(%)   WAL(yr)  EFM
 A   CHF       [Aaa(sf)/AAAsf]                            
    Collateral highlights: The notes will be secured by a
portfolio of Swiss auto leases extended to private and
commercial customers. Aggregate portfolio balance of provisional
pool: CHF 470,044,257; Number of lease contracts: 22,363;
Average balance per lease contract: CHF 21,019; Vehicle Type:
36.2% new / 63.8% used; Client Type: 90.7% private / 9.3%
commercial; weighted average remaining term: 44 months. SIX
lisitn, 5k denoms. Leads Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and
Zürcher Kantonalbank. (Mar 2)

 (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets)
