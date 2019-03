March 20 (Reuters) - British semiconductor components maker IQE Plc reported a lower full-year operating profit on Wednesday, hurt by supply disruptions.

The company, whose products are used in Apple Inc’s iPhones, reported a 39.6 percent fall in operating profit to 16 million pounds ($21.20 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.7545 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)