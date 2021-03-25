UK technology firm IQE posts smaller annual loss

March 25 (Reuters) - British technology firm IQE Plc posted a smaller annual loss on Thursday, partly helped by strong performance in its wireless equipment and photonics businesses.

The company, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple products, said reported loss after tax for the year ended Dec. 31 came in at 2.9 million pounds ($3.97 million), compared with a loss of 35.1 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7311 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)