Semiconductors
January 25, 2019 / 7:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IQE sees lower full-year earnings as supply disruptions weigh

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Semiconductor components maker IQE Plc expects lower full-year core earnings on slightly higher revenue, as it struggles with supply chain disruptions and short-term demand for a semiconductor laser.

“It is of course very disappointing that a substantial inventory correction in the first half of 2018 and the sudden disruption in a significant supply chain and short-term demand for VCSEL wafers in November materially impacted our expected 2018 revenues and profitability,” Chief Executive Officer Drew Nelson said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below