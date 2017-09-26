FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baidu's iQiyi eyes US listing, over $8 bln in valuation - Bloomberg
September 26, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 25 days ago

Baidu's iQiyi eyes US listing, over $8 bln in valuation - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc’s video streaming service, iQiyi, is looking for an initial public offering in the United States as early as next year, which could value it at more than $8 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The Chinese firm is about to kick off negotiations with banks and deal arrangers and is aiming for a valuation of as much as $10 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2wi1mLC

IQiyi said in February it raised $1.53 billion in new funds to compete with rivals in the country’s hotly contested online entertainment sector.

Baidu was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

