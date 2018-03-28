Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share - source

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. initial public offering (IPO) for Chinese streaming platform iQiyi Inc priced at $18 per share on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, in the middle of its target range.

The Netflix-like video platform had issued price guidance for the IPO of $17-$19 per share. At $18, proceeds will total $2.25 billion.

Representatives for iQiyi did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sandra Maler)