March 28, 2018 / 11:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. initial public offering (IPO) for Chinese streaming platform iQiyi Inc priced at $18 per share on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, in the middle of its target range.

The Netflix-like video platform had issued price guidance for the IPO of $17-$19 per share. At $18, proceeds will total $2.25 billion.

Representatives for iQiyi did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
