Iran has no problem with aircraft deal financing - official

BEIRUT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Iran does not have a problem obtaining financing for its aircraft deals and the delivery of purchased aircraft is on track, its deputy transport minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan said on Saturday, according to state media.

The state news item noted that an Iranian media outlet, which it did not name, had reported recently that Airbus had sold aircraft intended for delivery to Iran to other customers because Iran was having trouble obtaining financing.

Fakhrieh Kashan on Saturday described that report as a “rumour and media lie”.

“The financing has been finalised ... and until now there has been no change in that situation,” Fakhrieh Kashan said. “The timing of the delivery of the airplanes is in line with the contract.”

The next plane will be delivered next summer, Fakhrieh Kashan said.

Airbus said in June that two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes.

Iranian domestic carrier Zagros Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 20 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, while privatised Iran Airtour signed an MoU for 45 A320neos.

Iran has ordered more than 200 planes since international sanctions against the country were lifted last year in return for curbs on its nuclear activities.

IranAir has ordered 100 planes from Airbus, 80 from U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) and 20 ATR turboprops, but implementing the deals has been hampered by uncertainty over financing. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Bolton)