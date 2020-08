MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed holding an online summit for the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, as well as Germany and Iran, to discuss the Iran arms embargo.

In a Kremlin statement, Putin added that Russia remained fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)