DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed on Thursday in a gas pipeline explosion in southwest Iran, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported.

“The pipeline links the gas network from Mahshahr city to Ahvaz city ... one child and a woman were killed in the blast,” ISNA said. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Dale Hudson)