August 23, 2018 / 3:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's envoy to UK regrets British Airways decision to suspend Tehran flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Iran’s top envoy to Britain said on Thursday a decision by British Airways to suspend flights to Tehran from September was regrettable.

“Considering the high demand ... the decision by the airliner is regrettable,” Hamid Baeidinejad wrote on his official Twitter account.

In a statement, British Airways, owned by IAG, said it would suspend its flights between London and Tehran next month as the route “is currently not commercially viable”.

The last outbound flight to Tehran will be on Sept. 22, and the last inbound flight from Tehran a day later, a British Airways spokesman said in an email. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Andrew Roche)

