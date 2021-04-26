Iran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to one year jail - Emtedad website

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - An Iranian Revolutionary court has sentenced British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to a one-year jail term and she is banned from leaving the country for a year, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Emtedad news website on Monday. “Nazanin Zaghari was sentenced to one year in prison and one year ban from leaving the country on charges of propaganda against the Islamic Republic,” Hojjat Kermani told the website. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)