Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held in Iran - lawyer

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - The trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe at Iran’s Revolutionary court was held on Sunday, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told the Iranian Emtedad website.

“Her trial was held at branch 15 of the Revolutionary court. Her charge is propaganda against the system,” he said.

Iran had released Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest last Sunday at the end of her five-year prison sentence, but she had been summoned to court again on the other charge. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Bernadette Baum)