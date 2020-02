DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s complaint about a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in January by mistake has no legal basis, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, according to Iranian media reports.

“Iran’s actions are based on international rules,” Zarif said, according to the Khabaronline website. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)