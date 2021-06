DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Iran has appointed Akbar Komeijani as head of the central bank, a senior official told state TV on Wednesday.

“President Hassan Rouhani has appointed Komeijani today as the central bank chief,” presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said.

Rouhani’s second-year term will end in early August. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)