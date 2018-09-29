Iran authorises central bank to intervene in foreign exchange market - state TV

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Iran on Saturday authorised the central bank to intervene in the foreign exchange market, state television reported, after its rial currency fell to repeated record lows in recent weeks following the reimposition of U.S. sanctions.

A top government body, headed by President Hassan Rouhani and the heads of parliament and the judiciary, “gave the central bank governor the necessary authority to intervene in the foreign exchange market and to manage it”, state TV said. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)