Company News
January 10, 2020 / 9:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

French experts to play role in Iran air crash probe

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - France’s BEA air accident agency said on Friday it would be involved in the investigation into a Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran.

“We have been notified of the event by Iran and we have designated an accredited representative to the safety investigation...,” a BEA spokesman said.

“No further assistance has been requested at this point in time”, he added.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said earlier France was ready to contribute to the probe into Wednesday’s crash, which killed all 176 people aboard. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below