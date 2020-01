WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it was aware of media reports regarding a plane crash in Iran and was gathering more information.

A Ukrainian International Airlines 737 with at least 170 people on board crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)