March 11, 2020 / 6:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Iran agrees to send black boxes of crashed jet to Ukraine -official

(In 2nd paragraph, corrects official’s first name to Farhad, not Farhard)

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Iran’s aviation authority has agreed to send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Kiev for analysis, Iran’s representative at the United Nations’ aviation agency told Reuters.

Farhad Parvaresh, who heads Iran’s delegation at the UN’s Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization, said Tehran’s civil aviation authority had also invited other interested countries to participate in reading the data.

The move ends a two-month stand-off over the fate of the recordings from the jet, which was shot down by the Iranian military on Jan 8 with the loss of all 176 people on board. (Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

