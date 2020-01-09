Energy
January 9, 2020 / 4:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain demands credible, transparent investigation into Iran air crash

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain wants a transparent investigation into the deadly crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday following a call between the British leader and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

“The prime minister said that there needed to be a full credible and transparent investigation into what happened,” the spokesman said.

Asked about reports on the causes of the crash, some of which have mooted a missile strike or terrorism, the spokesman said: “I’m not going to speculate on this, but reports we have seen are very concerning.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)

