Canadian experts on plane disaster investigation visit Iran crash site - ISNA

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A team of Canadian experts joining an investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger airliner last week visited the site on Tuesday where the Boeing 737 crashed, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.

It said the visit to the site took place after experts from Iran, Canada and Ukraine had met in Tehran.

Iran admitted on Saturday it had shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane in error, after days denying it had a role in the incident. All 176 people aboard, including 57 Canadians, were killed.