Canada's Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for shooting down passenger jet

OTTAWA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said Iran must take full responsibility and be held accountable for shooting down a Ukrainian plane and killing all 176 aboard, including 57 Canadians.

Iran admitted earlier on Saturday to having shot down the plane in error.

“What Iran has admitted to is very serious. Shooting down a civilian aircraft is horrific. Iran must take full responsibility,” Trudeau told reporters in a news conference.

"Canada will not rest until we get the accountability, justice, and closure that the families deserve," he said.