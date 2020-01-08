Canada's Trudeau says will ensure 'thorough investigation' of plane crash in Iran

OTTAWA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the government will reach out to international partners to ensure that the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, is thoroughly investigated.

“Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians’ questions are answered,” Trudeau said in a statement after offering his condolences to the friends and families of the victims.

Trudeau also said the government is in touch with the government of Ukraine, and “is speaking to relevant authorities and to international partners”. Canada broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)