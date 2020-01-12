Industrials
January 12, 2020

Canada says Iran has issued more visas, first members of crash team already in Tehran

OTTAWA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iran has issued eight more visas to Canadian officials in the wake of a fatal plane crash near Tehran, making a total of 11 so far, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Sunday.

Champagne said on Twitter that three officials had arrived in Iran on Saturday to set up a base of operations. Canada says it wants to take part in the crash investigation and help the families of the 57 Canadians who died. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

