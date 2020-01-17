Canada's and Iran's foreign ministers to meet on Friday

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday to discuss Tehran’s shooting down of a Ukrainian airline last week, killing all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians.

The two will meet in Muscat, Oman, Champagne’s spokesman Adam Austen said. It will be the third time that they will have spoken since the disaster, despite Canada having broken off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)