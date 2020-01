DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine and Canada held a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday over the investigation of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week, Iranian state TV reported in an online post.

No additional details were given on what was discussed about the crash, which killed all 176 people aboard. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by John Stonestreet)