Ukraine to coordinate closely with Iran on airliner investigation - minister

KIEV, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Wednesday he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif following the crash of an Ukrainian airliner in Iran.

“Agreed to coordinate further actions of our investigation groups closely to determine the cause of the terrible plane crash,” he tweeted.

A Ukrainian airliner crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)