January 11, 2020 / 4:43 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Iranian semi-official news agency reports anti-government protests

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, in a rare report on anti-government unrest, said protesters in Tehran on Saturday chanted slogans against the nation’s top authorities, after the powerful Revolutionary Guards admitted shooting down a passenger plane.

The report said the demonstrators on the street also ripped up pictures of Qassem Soleimani, the prominent commander of the Guard’s Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone strike.

The agency, widely seen as close to the Guards, carried pictures of the gathering and a torn banner of Soleimani. It said the protesters numbered about 700 to 1,000 people.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Edmund Blair

