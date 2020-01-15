Iran social media posts call for fifth day of protests

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Iranian social media postings urged citizens to take to the streets for a fifth day on Wednesday, after the admission by the authorities that they had accidentally brought down a passenger plane after days of denials stoked public outrage.

“We’re coming to the streets,” one posting circulating on social media said, urging people to join nationwide demonstrations against a “thieving and corrupt government”. Another post called for protests in the city of Hamedan.

Protests, with students at the forefront, erupted on Saturday when the military said it had shot down a Ukrainian plane in error at a time when the country was on high alert for U.S. reprisals after tit-for-tat military strikes. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Edmund Blair)