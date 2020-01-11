Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downing - video on Twitter

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A group of Iranian protesters demanded Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday after Tehran said that its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.

“Commander-in-chief (Khamenei) resign, resign,” videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people chanting, in front of Tehran’s Amir Kabir university. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video footage. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alexander Smith)