Ukraine to test airworthiness of entire civilian fleet after Iran crash: president

KIEV, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine will test the airworthiness of its entire civilian fleet of aircraft following the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday in a statement.

He also instructed his prosecutor general to open criminal proceedings - without specifying who they would involve - and said a commission should be set up to investigate the causes of the crash. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Andrew Heavens)