Ukraine says Iran report a "cynical" attempt to hide true reasons behind plane crash

KYIV, March 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday criticised a report into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year as a cynical attempt by the Iranian authorities to hide the true reasons behind the crash.

“What we saw in the published report today is nothing more than a cynical attempt to hide the true reasons for the downing of our plane,” Kuleba wrote on Facebook. “We will not allow Iran to hide the truth, we will not allow it to avoid responsibility for this crime.”