Ukraine checking whether Iran will hand over plane crash black boxes -Interfax

KIEV, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine is trying to establish whether Iran will hand over the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran last week, a senior Ukrainian prosecutor was quoted by Interfax Ukraine as saying on Wednesday.

An Iranian investigator was meant to visit Ukraine on Wednesday to check whether a Ukrainian laboratory could decode the black boxes but did not arrive, said Polina Chyzh, head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation and Asset Recovery at the Prosecutor General’s office.

Chyzh said Iran had not officially answered a Ukrainian request for access to the black boxes, prompting Ukraine to make a second request. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)