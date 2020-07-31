Ukraine welcomes 'constructive' Iran talks but no details on plane crash compensation yet

KYIV, July 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that talks with Iran about the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in January were constructive but it was too early to say how much compensation Tehran would agree to pay.

“The talks ended late last night. The talks lasted 11 hours. In general, they were constructive,” Kuleba said in a video briefing after meeting with an Iranian delegation. “There is agreement and understanding that the most transparent and unbiased investigation by Iran is needed.”

Iranian forces say they downed the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 jet after mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions with the United States had risen. All 176 people on board - including 57 Canadians - were killed. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)