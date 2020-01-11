Company News
January 11, 2020 / 10:22 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Presidents of Ukraine, Iran to discuss downed plane -Ukrainian official

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Saturday after Tehran said it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the Ukrainian president’s office said.

The Ukrainian passenger airplane travelling to Kiev crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran had previously denied any responsibility. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alexander Smith)

