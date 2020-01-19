Iran denies decision taken to send downed plane's black boxes abroad - IRNA

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the plane’s recorders to Ukraine.

“We are trying to read the black boxes here in Iran. Otherwise, our options are Ukraine and France, but no decision has been taken so far to send them to another country,” Hassan Rezaifar, a director in charge of accident investigations at Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told IRNA.

Another Iranian news agency had said on Saturday the flight data and voice recorders of the plane, which the military admitted it had shot down in error on Jan. 8, were being sent to Ukraine.