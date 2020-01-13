Trump says he "couldn't care less" if Iran agrees to negotiate

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he does not care if Iran agrees to negotiate with the United States after a senior adviser earlier suggested the Islamic Republic would have no choice but to agree to talks.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told “Fox News Sunday” the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure campaign” was working, adding “Iran is being choked off, and Iran is going to have no other choice but to come to the table.”

In a Twitter post later on Sunday, Trump cited O’Brien’s interview and wrote: “Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and ‘don’t kill your protesters.’” A spokesman for O’Brien did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Ginger Gibson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)