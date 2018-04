LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Iran’s Central Bank set on Tuesday the official rates for sterling at 59,330 rials, and euro at 51,709 rials, the new prices on its official website showed.

Iran unified the country’s official and open market exchange rates on Monday, and announced that from Tuesday the price of the dollar would be 42,000 rials in all markets, and for all business activities. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by Alison Williams)