LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Iran has set a 10,000-euro limit for citizens’ foreign currency holdings outside banks, state media reported on Tuesday.

Citizens have until the end of the month to sell any excess amount or deposit it in banks, the central bank said in a statement published by the Tasnim news agency.

Failure to comply would result in legal action against them, the central bank said. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)