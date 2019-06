BEIRUT, June 11 (Reuters) - Lebanese businessman Nizar Zakka, who had been detained in Iran since 2015, landed in Beirut on Tuesday after the government secured his release, a source at the airport told Reuters.

Zakka, an information technology specialist who also has U.S. residency, had been detained on charges of anti-state activity. He flew out of Tehran with Lebanon’s security chief Abbas Ibrahim on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)