DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Iran has confirmed that its forces shot down a drone on Friday and said it belonged to a foreign country, state news agency IRNA reported.

“The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated,” the governor of Iran’s southern Khuzestan province, Gholamreza Shariati, said, quoted by IRNA. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)