September 4, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Iranian rial hits record low at 138,000 to dollar-Bonbast website

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Iranian rial hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on Tuesday, a foreign exchange website reported, amid a deterioration in the economic situation and the reimposition of sanctions by the United States.

The dollar was being offered for as much as 138,000 rials, according to website Bonbast.com which tracks the unofficial market.

The rial also hit a record low on Monday, trading for approximately 128,000 to the dollar, according to Bonbast. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by William Maclean)

