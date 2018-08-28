FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 28, 2018 / 5:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rouhani vows to defeat 'anti-Iranian' officials in the White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Iran will overcome newly reimposed U.S. measures against Tehran, sanctions that will only serve to unify the nation, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

In a speech broadcast live on state television, Rouhani said his government would overcome the economic challenges and show “the anti-Iranian officials in the White House” that the sanctions would fail.

“The economic problems are critical, but more important than that is that many people have lost their faith in the future of the Islamic Republic and are in doubt about its power,” Rouhani said, while answering lawmakers’ questions about his handling of the economy, amid rising prices and unemployment.

“We are not afraid of America or the economic problems,” he said. “We will overcome the troubles.” (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.