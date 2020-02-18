Energy
February 18, 2020 / 9:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's Khamenei calls for high turnout in parliamentary election

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A high turnout in a parliamentary election will display unity in Iran against “enemies”, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted on Tuesday, days before the vote seen as a referendum on the clerical establishment’s popularity.

“America will fail to create divisions between the authorities and Iranians ... a high turnout will display our unity against the enemies,” Khamenei tweeted.

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Feb. 21. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below