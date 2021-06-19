Iran's sole moderate presidential candidate congratulates Raisi for his victory - state media

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Iran’s moderate presidential candidate congratulated his hardline rival hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi for winning the election, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, as the interior ministry said counting of the votes continued.

“I hope your government, under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will bring comfort and prosperity to our nation,” said former central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati in a letter, media said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi)